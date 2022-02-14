Lahore High Court acquits death row convict

UrduPoint.com

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench Monday acquitted a death row convict after setting aside the trial court sentence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench Monday acquitted a death row convict after setting aside the trial court sentence.

The division bench, headed by Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, passed the orders while allowing an appeal, filed by the convict, Muhammad Yasin, against the trial court verdict.

Advocate Faisal Bajwa, the counsel for appellant, argued before the bench that Dijkot police of Faisalabad registered a case against his client over murder of a man. He submitted that the trial court failed to appreciate the facts and handed down death sentence to his client despite clear difference in the complainant's statement and medical evidence.

He submitted that the presence of the eyewitnesses at the crime scene also could not be proved. He pleaded with the court to acquit his client after setting aside his death sentence.

However, the prosecution and the complainant opposed the plea, stating that the trial court awarded death sentence to the convict on merit while considering the evidence and statements of the eyewitnesses.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, set aside the sentence and acquitted the convict.

