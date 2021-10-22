UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Acquits Five Accused Over Insufficient Evidence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 07:27 PM

A two-Judge Bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday acquitted five convicts in the case of kidnapping for ransom

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :A two-Judge Bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday acquitted five convicts in the case of kidnapping for ransom.

The bench comprising LHC Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi and Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, while hearing the appeals of the convicted in the case, pronounced acquittal orders of Azhar Hussain Shah, Mohtasam Ahmed, Hamza, Danish Rasool and Shahid Iqbal, saying the evidence against them was not sufficient for further proceedings.

Earlier, a case had been registered against them at the police station Civil Line and was arrested on the charge of kidnapping for ransom on March 17, 2020.

A lower Court had later sentenced them to life imprisonment, on which they had approached the LHC Rawalpindi bench through their counsels.

