Lahore High Court Acquits One Accused In Explosive Material Case

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 06:55 PM

Lahore High Court acquits one accused in explosive material case

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday acquitted the one accused in explosive material case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday acquitted the one accused in explosive material case.

The bench, comprising Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abassi and Justice Ch Abdul Aziz, nullified the Anti-terrorist Court decision who had awarded 46 years rigorous imprisonment to accused Siraj allegedly involved in possessing illegal explosive material.

The Bench pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by both sides.

The Counter Terrorism Department had registered a case against the accusedon October 25,2016.

