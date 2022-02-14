UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Acquits Prime Suspect In Qandeel Baloch Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Lahore High Court acquits prime suspect in Qandeel Baloch murder case

Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan bench on Monday acquitted prime suspect, Muhammad Waseem, real bother of social media celebrity, Qandeel Baloch in her murder case after submission of an affidavit on reconciliation agreement between the parties

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan bench on Monday acquitted prime suspect, Muhammad Waseem, real bother of social media celebrity, Qandeel Baloch in her murder case after submission of an affidavit on reconciliation agreement between the parties.

The court cancelled life imprisonment of Waseem after the witnesses deviated from their statements in trail court besides submission of reconciliation agreement from Qandeel's mother.

A model court on Sept 27, 2019 had awarded life imprisonment to Waseem in the case.

Defending lawyer, Sardar Mahboob, argued before LHC Justice Sohail Nasir that father of model and complainant had passed away, adding that witnesses had also deviated from their statements in trail court.

He said the session court had ignored the settlement between the parties.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted Waseem by canceling sentence of the accused.

It merits to mention here that Waseem was accused of strangulating his sister and model Qadeel Baloch.

Five accused including two brothers of social media celebrity and three others have been acquitted in the case so far.

Related Topics

Hearing Multan Murder Lahore High Court Social Media Qandeel Baloch Nasir 2019 From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Erin Holland adds colors to PSL 2022

Erin Holland adds colors to PSL 2022

10 minutes ago
 COAS meets President, PM  

COAS meets President, PM  

19 minutes ago
 Turkey's Erdogan arrives in UAE on first visit sin ..

Turkey's Erdogan arrives in UAE on first visit since 2013

1 minute ago
 ANF plays vital role in prevention of drugs: Kalee ..

ANF plays vital role in prevention of drugs: Kaleem Imam

1 minute ago
 Senate lawmakers express concerns over Mian Channu ..

Senate lawmakers express concerns over Mian Channu incident

1 minute ago
 PNS ASLAT visits Oman as part of Regional Maritime ..

PNS ASLAT visits Oman as part of Regional Maritime Security Patrol

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>