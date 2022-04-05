UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Acquits Three Convicts In Double Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 09:47 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday acquitted three convicts in a double murder case after ten years

The bench comprising Justice Aalia Neelum announced the verdict while allowing appeals filed by Saleem, Burhan, and Arsalan against their conviction by the trial court in the case.

Advocate Sohaib Rumi represented the convicts before the court and argued that the trial court ignored the basic principles of criminal justice and committed error in its decision.

He submitted that It was a settled fact that old enmity existed between the parties whereas the prosecution implicated the convicts without any reason in the case.

He submitted that the trial court awarded life imprisonment to the convicts in the absence of solid evidence. He pleaded with the court to set aside the conviction and acquit the convicts.

However, the complainant's counsel opposed the plea, stating that the trial court made the decision on merit after the prosecution succeeded in proving its case.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, set aside the conviction and acquitted the convicts over lack of evidence.

In 2014, a trial court awarded life imprisonment to the convicts on charges of killing Saleh and his son, Umar. Gujranawala police had registered the case in 2011.

