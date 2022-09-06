Lahore High Court acquits three death row convicts

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday acquitted three death row convicts involved in a twin murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday acquitted three death row convicts involved in a twin murder case.

The three convicts - Muhammad Hassan Shahzad, Nasrullah and Ameer Nawaz - had been handed down death penalty by a sessions court. The convicts had been accused of killing their sisiters - Nadia Hassan and Zamurd Bibi - over suspicion of having illicit relations. Sadar Police Johar Abad had registered the case against the convicts on May 25, 2017.

The convicts had challenged the sessions court's decision through an intra-court appeal in the LHC.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the intra-court appeal of the convicts.

The defence counsel argued before the court that the trial court failed to appreciate the facts and handed down the death sentence to his clients despite clear differences in the statements of the witnesses and medical reports. He submitted that the presence of the witnesses on the spot also did not prove. He pleaded with the court to set aside the death sentence and acquit his clients from murder charges.

However, the prosecution opposed the plea, saying that the convicts were found guilty in light of the statements of the witnesses and police investigations.

The bench, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, allowed the appeal and acquitted the convicts after setting aside their death sentences.