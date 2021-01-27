Lahore High Court acquits two death row convicts after 9 years

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday acquitted two death row convicts who had been serving prison time for the past 9 years

The court acquitted the convicts over lack of solid evidence against them.

The division bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry acquitted the convicts, Imran Javed and Niamat Ali, while allowing their appeals against death penalty by the trial court.

A counsel for convicts argued before the court that Balochini police of Faisalabad registered a case against the convicts and others on October 4, 2011 over murder of Muhammad Gulzar, Muhammad Irshad, Babar Ali, Nazir Hussain and another. It was alleged that the convicts and others killed the victims who were going to district courts on a 'tanga'.

He submitted that three accused were killed during the pendency of the trial whereas the trial court handed down death sentence on five counts to the appellants despite lack of solid evidence against them. He contended that the statement of 'tanga' owner did not support the prosecution version whereas the presence of eye witnesses also did not prove on the crime scene. He pleaded with the court to allow the appeals and acquit the convicts.

However, a deputy prosecutor opposed the appeals and argued that the convicts were found guilty in investigations and the trial court handed down the death penalty on merit.

The bench, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, allowed the appeals and set aside the trial court sentence while acquitting the convicts.