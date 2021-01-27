UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Acquits Two Death Row Convicts After 9 Years

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 09:59 PM

Lahore High Court acquits two death row convicts after 9 years

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday acquitted two death row convicts who had been serving prison time for the past 9 years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday acquitted two death row convicts who had been serving prison time for the past 9 years.

The court acquitted the convicts over lack of solid evidence against them.

The division bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry acquitted the convicts, Imran Javed and Niamat Ali, while allowing their appeals against death penalty by the trial court.

A counsel for convicts argued before the court that Balochini police of Faisalabad registered a case against the convicts and others on October 4, 2011 over murder of Muhammad Gulzar, Muhammad Irshad, Babar Ali, Nazir Hussain and another. It was alleged that the convicts and others killed the victims who were going to district courts on a 'tanga'.

He submitted that three accused were killed during the pendency of the trial whereas the trial court handed down death sentence on five counts to the appellants despite lack of solid evidence against them. He contended that the statement of 'tanga' owner did not support the prosecution version whereas the presence of eye witnesses also did not prove on the crime scene. He pleaded with the court to allow the appeals and acquit the convicts.

However, a deputy prosecutor opposed the appeals and argued that the convicts were found guilty in investigations and the trial court handed down the death penalty on merit.

The bench, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, allowed the appeals and set aside the trial court sentence while acquitting the convicts.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Faisalabad Lahore High Court Police Tanga Babar Ali October Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Dubai, Netherlands mutual trade hit AED8.6b in 202 ..

44 minutes ago

MS calls for strict precautionary measures to prev ..

25 seconds ago

NATO Chief Welcomes New US President's Focus on Re ..

26 seconds ago

About 67pc of deaths reports in Balochistan due to ..

28 seconds ago

Punjab govt committed to promote arts, culture in ..

29 seconds ago

UK to impose hotel quarantine for returning Briton ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.