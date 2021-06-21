UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Acquits Two Death Row Convicts After 7 Years In Jail

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:57 PM

After seven years of imprisonment, a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday acquitted two death row convicts over lack of evidence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :After seven years of imprisonment, a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday acquitted two death row convicts over lack of evidence.

The bench acquitted Naveed Anjum and Shehryar after setting aside the trial court sentence.

The division bench headed by Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry passed the orders while allowing appeals filed by the convicts, Naveed Anjum and Shehryar, against the trial court verdict.

The counsel for appellants argued before the bench that Pindi Bhattian Sadar police registered a case against three accused, including his two clients, over murder of of a man, Ali Raza, in 2014.

She submitted that the trial court acquitted the co-accused Ahmad Nawaz but convicted his clients despite differences in statements of the eye witnesses. She pleaded with the court to set aside the conviction as his clients were innocent.

However, the prosecution opposed the plea, stating that the trial court awarded the death sentence to the convicts on merit while considering the evidence and statements of the eye witnesses.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, set aside the sentence and acquitted the convicts.

