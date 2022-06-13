UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Adjourns Appeals Against Hamza Shehbaz Oath-taking Till June 15

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Lahore High Court adjourns appeals against Hamza Shehbaz oath-taking till June 15

A five-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of intra-court appeals challenging an order of a single bench for oath-taking of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, till June 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :A five-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of intra-court appeals challenging an order of a single bench for oath-taking of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, till June 15.

The bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the appeals filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs including Sabtain Khan and others.

Advocate Usman Mansoor on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz advanced arguments, during the proceedings, and submitted that the governor did not fulfill his responsibilities by not administering oath to the elected chief minister. He submitted that the governor did not have powers to examine or judge the legal status of the election of chief minister.

At this, the bench questioned the counsel about the status of chief minister if the votes of the dissident law makers were not counted as per recent interpretation of Article 63-A by the Supreme Court.

To which, the counsel submitted that the detailed verdict of the judgement was still awaited, whereas the judgement could not be implemented retrospectively.

To another bench query, he submitted that the governor was bound to administer an oath to the chief minister.

Advocate Usman Mansoor was still on his legs when the bench adjourned further hearingtill June 15. The bench directed the counsel to complete his arguments on the next dateof hearing.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Chief Minister Lahore High Court Governor Punjab June

Recent Stories

Haaland satisfies Man City's need for a striker an ..

Haaland satisfies Man City's need for a striker and status

23 seconds ago
 PHA decides to power parks, roads with solar energ ..

PHA decides to power parks, roads with solar energy

26 seconds ago
 Chinese scientists' major discovery on potato geno ..

Chinese scientists' major discovery on potato genome sequence: Study

28 seconds ago
 NEPRA holds workshop on industry-academia linkage

NEPRA holds workshop on industry-academia linkage

30 seconds ago
 DC reviews arrangements for LG elections

DC reviews arrangements for LG elections

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt holds tractors balloting to farme ..

Balochistan govt holds tractors balloting to farmers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.