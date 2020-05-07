UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Adjourns Chaudhry Brothers Pleas Against NAB Inquires

Lahore High Court adjourns Chaudhry brothers pleas against NAB inquires

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of petitions, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Speaker Punjab Assembly, challenging three inquires by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against them, till Monday

The division bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the matter.

As the proceedings started, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi along with his counsel appeared before the bench.

Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem observed that the bench received the case file just now while addressing counsel for petitioners.

However, Lahore High Court Bar President Tahir Nasurullah Warraich stated that the bench should not hear the matter as Justice Farooq Haider had represented Chaudhry brothers in various cases.

However, Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem observed that he had not read the case file yet.

It will be better, if matter is adjourned till Monday, he added.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned further hearing till Monday.

Chaudhry brothers had challenged NAB investigations into charges of misuse of authority, willful default and assets beyond means against them.

They submitted that the bureau launched investigations against them on above said charges in 2000, and it had failed to find an iota of evidence against them during the past 19 years. They submitted that it was learnt that the investigation officer and regional board recommended closure of the investigation in 2017and 2018 but it was not closed due to mala fide intentions.

They submitted that the NAB chairman had on Febuarary 14, 2019 ordered bifurcation and reinvestigation of matter. They contended that the investigations and subsequent proceedings were illegal. They pleaded with the court for setting aside the investigations being illegal.

