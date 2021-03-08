UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Adjourns Hearing Of Appeals In BB Murder Case Till March 24

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:18 PM

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of appeals in BB murder case till March 24

The Division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of the appeals of Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, FIA, and convicted police officials in Benazir Bhutto murder case till March 24

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of the appeals of Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, FIA, and convicted police officials in Benazir Bhutto murder case till March 24.

LHC Rawalpindi bench comprising Justice Tariq Abbasi and Justice Waqas Rauf Mirza, hearing the case issued notice to the City Police officer and asked him to present the report of the disappearance of accused Rafaqat convicted in the case on the next hearing.

According to details, the police presented the Tehrik Taliban Pakistan members Aitzaz Shah, Sher Zaman Abdulrasheed, and Husnain before the court while the former CPO Saud Aziz and Khurram Shazad were also present in the court.

Former CPO Saud Aziz and Khurram Shazad had filed appeals against 17-year imprisonment and fine awarded on them by ATC in the BB murder case while PPP and federation(FIA) through petitions had challenged the acquittal of five TTP accused Rafaqat Hussain, Hussnain Gul, Aitzaz Shah, Sher Zaman and Abdul Rasheed in BB case.

The two-time former prime minister and PPP leader Mohtramma Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a suicide attack on December 27, 2007, after addressing a public meeting at Liaqat Bagh.

