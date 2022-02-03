UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Adjourns Hearing Of Bashir Memon's Plea Till 24th

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 09:21 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday adjourned hearing of a petition filed by former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general Bashir Memon seeking record of inquiries against him, till February 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday adjourned hearing of a petition filed by former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general Bashir Memon seeking record of inquiries against him, till February 24.

The court sought arguments from parties in the light of a reply filed by the FIA, on the next date of hearing.

The single bench comprising Justice Amjad Rafique heard the petition filed by the former DG.

Earlier, during the proceedings, the court was apprised that the agency had filed a reply to the petition.

Bashir Memon through a petition submitted that the FIA had launched three inquiries against him on the charges of not taking action against Umar Farooq Zahoor, former husband of Model Sofia Mirza.

He submitted that he had obtained interim bail from the sessions court in the said inquiries whereas he had recorded his statement through video link to the investigation team in the cases. He submitted that the record of the inquiries was not being provided to him. He pleaded with the court to issue directions to agency for provision of the record.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had stopped the agency from taking coercive measures against Bashir Memon.

>