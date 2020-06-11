UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Adjourns Hearing Of Chaudhry Brothers Pleas

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:42 PM

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday adjourned hearing of petitions,filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi,Speaker Punjab Assembly, against three inquiries by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against them

Chaudhry brothers ' counsel Amjad Pervaiz did not appear before the bench due to coronavirus concerns as 2-3 employees of Amjad Pervaiz's office were tested positive for COVID-19,stated Lahore High Court Bar (LHCB) president.

The LHCB and secretary requested the bench to adjourn the hearing.

The bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petitions.

Chaudhry brothers had challenged NAB investigations into charges of misuse of authority,willful default and assets beyond means against them.

They submitted that the bureau launched investigations against them on above said charges in 2000.

They submitted that the bureau had failed to find an iota of evidence against them during the past 19 years. They submitted that it was learnt that the investigation officer and regional board recommended closure of the investigation in 2017and 2018 but it was not closed due to malafide intentions.

They submitted that the NAB chairman had on Febuarary 14, 2019 ordered bifurcation and reinvestigation of matter. They contended that the investigation and subsequent proceedings were illegal. They pleaded with the court for setting aside the investigations being illegal.

On the other side, the NAB rejected the stance of the Chaudhry brothers taken in their petitions regarding the pending inquiries. It said, "Chairman of the NAB has not taken any final decision on these cases or issued any order that could be challenged before the court."

