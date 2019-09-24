Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Dhoke Syeda ground case till Oct 7

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Dhoke Syeda ground case till October 7 and directed the officials to submit the report to the court on the next date of hearing

The LHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Abassi and Justice Shahid Mehmood Abassi while hearing a petition filed by Anwar Dar to remove heaps of garbage from Dhoke Syeda ground expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Rawalpindi cantonment board for inefficiency in removing garbage.

The LHC adjourned the hearing of the case till October 7 and asked the officials to submit the report about who was responsible for disposal of garbage.