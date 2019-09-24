UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Adjourns Hearing Of Dhoke Syeda Ground Case Till Oct 7

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:38 PM

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Dhoke Syeda ground case till Oct 7

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Dhoke Syeda ground case till October 7 and directed the officials to submit the report to the court on the next date of hearing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Dhoke Syeda ground case till October 7 and directed the officials to submit the report to the court on the next date of hearing.

The LHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Abassi and Justice Shahid Mehmood Abassi while hearing a petition filed by Anwar Dar to remove heaps of garbage from Dhoke Syeda ground expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Rawalpindi cantonment board for inefficiency in removing garbage.

The LHC adjourned the hearing of the case till October 7 and asked the officials to submit the report about who was responsible for disposal of garbage.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Rawalpindi October From Court

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

8 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

7 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

8 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.