Lahore High Court Adjourns Hearing Of ECP Contempt Notice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 07:21 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Monday adjourned the hearing of a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry against the contempt notices issued to them by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) till the Supreme Court of Pakistan decision

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Monday adjourned the hearing of a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry against the contempt notices issued to them by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) till the Supreme Court of Pakistan decision.

While hearing the case, a three-member larger bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf and Justice Jawad-ul-Hasan remarked that as the matter was in the Supreme Court yet, the LHC bench would listen to the case after its judgment.

Earlier, Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry had challenged the ECP's show-cause notices in the LHC Rawalpindi bench, arguing that ECP did not have the authority to hold contempt of court cases.

The LHC bench said that the ECP had also filed a petition in the Supreme Court to transfer all its contempt cases against PTI leaders from different high courts to a single one, so the Court could not further hear the case until the Supreme Court's verdict on the ECP petition.

