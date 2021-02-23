UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Hamza's bail plea till Feb 24

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a bail petition, filed by Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means and money-laundering case, till February 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a bail petition, filed by Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means and money-laundering case, till February 24.

The two-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar heard the post-arrest petition filed by Hamza Shehbaz.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the bench that his client was behind the bars for the past 20 months, whereas the trial could take another 12 months to conclude.

He submitted that the Apex court had granted relief to the accused in similar cases.

He pleaded with the court for grant of bail relief in view of the circumstances.

However, a counsel for NAB argued that investigations and collection of evidence took more than usual time in the case as issues of foreign transactions and money-laundering were involved. If the accused cooperate then the case could be decided in six months, he argued.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned further hearing till February 24 and directed counsel for NAB to conclude his arguments.

