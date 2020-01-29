A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of two different bail petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means/money laundering cases, till February 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of two different bail petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means/money laundering cases, till February 6.

The bench comprises Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz heard the bail petitions.

The bench adjourned the matter after a short hearing, wherein Advocate Amjad Pervaiz represented Hamza Shehbaz and advanced arguments for his release on bail.

Hamza Shehbaz through a petition filed had pleaded with the court for grant of bail in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

He submitted that the sludge carrier in question was constructed in tehsil Bhawana, near Ramzan Sugar Mills, and it was a public welfare project which was built after approval of the Punjab cabinet and the assembly.

He argued that the bureau found no evidence against him while co-accused in the case former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif had already granted bail by the court.

Hamza submitted that he had been in custody for past 189 days and no longer required for investigations.

The bench was requested for grant of bail in the matter.

In another petition, Hamza submitted that bureau had also arrested him in connection with money laundering charges.

He submitted the bureau did not have the powers to investigate the money laundering charges as it was a special law and the bureau could not interfere in it.

Hamza submitted that he had been in custody of the bureau for past 189 days but no reference had been filed yet.

The court was requested to set aside the investigations and order release of Hamza Shehbaz on bail.