Lahore High Court Adjourns Hearing Of Khawaja Asif's Bail Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:57 PM

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Khawaja Asif's bail plea

The Lahore High Court ((LHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif In money laundering and assets beyond means case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court ((LHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif In money laundering and assets beyond means case.

The division bench comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition filed by Khawaja Asif.

During the proceedings, Justice Aalia Neelum noted that the NAB prosecutor had been asked for submitting another copy of reply earlier but still the copy was not placed in the file of other member of the bench. The proceedings will move forward in the light of reply of the bureau, she added.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned the matter and directed for placing the two copies of the reply in files.

Khawaja Asif had filed the petition, stating that the bureau had launched investigations against him on charges of assets beyond means and money laundering. He submitted that all allegations were baseless. He pleaded with the court for grant of post-arrest bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of Anti-money Laundering Act. It alleged that assets of Khawaja Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income. The bureau also stated that Khawaja Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm but he failed to present solid evidence in investigations. The bureau also alleged that Khawaja Asif was running a 'benami' company.

