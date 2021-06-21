UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Adjourns Hearing Of Khawaja Asif's Bail Plea Till June 22

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Khawaja Asif's bail plea till June 22

The Lahore High Court ((LHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif in money laundering and assets beyond means case till June 22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court ((LHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif in money laundering and assets beyond means case till June 22.

The division bench headed by Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition filed by Khawaja Asif.

During the proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) prosecutor submitted an amended report before the bench in compliance with its previous orders.

Khawaja Asif had filed the petition, stating that the bureau had launched investigations against him on charges of assets beyond means and money laundering.

He submitted that all allegations were baseless.

He pleaded with the court for grant of post-arrest bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of Anti-money Laundering act. It alleged that assets of Khawaja Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income. The bureau also statedthat Khawaja Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm but he failed to present solidevidence in investigations. The bureau also alleged that Khawaja Asif was running a benami company.

