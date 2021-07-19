UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Adjourns Hearing Of Local Governments Case Till July 28

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 11:08 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of petitions seeking implementation of Supreme Court orders for restoration of local governments institutions in Punjab, till July 28

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of petitions seeking implementation of Supreme Court orders for restoration of local governments institutions in Punjab, till July 28.

Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the petitions filed by former lord mayor Col (retd) Mubashar and others.

At the start of proceedings, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik and Local Government Department Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal appeared before the court.

To a court query, the chief secretary submitted that a notification had been issued about the formation of a committee for deliberation on Supreme Court orders for restoration of local government institutions. He submitted that the committee would hold review meetings every Friday and would prepare its recommendations.

At this, the court sought a report in this regard, adding that it would be better if the earlier reply was withdrawn.

To this, an additional advocate general Punjab withdrew the reply filed on behalf of the government.

The court remarked that it was restoring funds for salaries, pensions and other works of local government institutions whereas funds for developmental projects would remain frozen. The court adjourned further hearing till July 28.

The petitioners had submitted that the Supreme Court had restored local government institutions and pleaded with the court to issue directions for implementation of the Apex Court orders.

