Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of local government case till Sep 7

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of petitions seeking implementation of Supreme Court order for restoration of local governments institutions in Punjab till September 7.

Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the petitions filed by former mayor Col (retd) Mubashar and others.

At the outset of proceedings, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik and Local Government Department Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal appeared before the court.

The chief secretary briefed the court that a committee had been formed for deliberation on Supreme Court's order for restoration of local government institutions. He submitted that the committee held its first meeting last Friday and the minutes of meeting were available with him. He further submitted that the committee had been directed to submit an action plan within two weeks.

However, the court observed that local government institutions were being run through administrators and questioned why they were not being stopped.

The chief secretary replied that all development works had been stopped and the earlier court orders would be complied with.

At this stage, the court observed that earlier stay orders about development funds would remain intact.

The former lord mayor submitted that the powers could be transferred to the elected representatives through a notification.

However, the court observed that every district has its own action plan and time was required for it.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till September 7 and sought a report from the Punjab government.

The petitioners had submitted that the Supreme Court had restored local government institutions and pleaded with the court to issue directions for implementation of the Apex Court orders.