Lahore High Court Adjourns Hearing Of Mir Shakil Bail Plea Till June 22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:56 PM

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Mir Shakil bail plea till June 22

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a bail petition filed by Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in illegal plot allotment case till June 22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a bail petition filed by Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in illegal plot allotment case till June 22.

The bench comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi heard the post arrest bail petition filed by Mir Shakil.The bench adjourned the matter after a brief hearing.

The bench observed that it received the case today and it would heard tha matter after reading the case.

It is pertinent to mention that another LHC bench heard the matter earlier but due to its non-availability, the matter was fixed before current bench.

The LHC had previously rejected two petitions filed by Mir Shakil and his wife challenging arrest and physical remand of Mir Shakil.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each inJohar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab,in violation of the exemption policy in 1986.

