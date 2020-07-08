UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Adjourns Hearing Of Mir Shakil Bail Plea Till July 8

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:27 AM

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Mir Shakil bail plea till July 8

Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a bail petition filed by Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in illegal plot allotment case till July 8

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a bail petition filed by Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in illegal plot allotment case till July 8.

The bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the post arrest bail petition filed by Mir Shakil.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz on behalf of Mir Shakil advanced his arguments during the proceedings and submitted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed reference against his client and the same had been made a part of record in present proceedings. He submitted that the bureau had alleged that Mir Shakil caused Rs 143 million loss to national excheuqer and obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one Kanal in Johar Town Lahore. The counsel claimed that his client had been arrested in a baseless case while rejecting all allegations levelled against him in the reference. He submitted that Mir Shakil obtained exemption in accordance with law in 1986 after due process and no body questioned the same till 2019. The Lahore Development Authority never objected on exemption and neither it was a complainant in the present matter, he added.

He submitted that after 34 years period, the bureau took action and arrested his client when he was present in NAB Lahore office.

He argued that the bureau did not have the authority to hold investigations into the matter and it exceeded his jurisdiction.

He further submitted that besides Mir Shakil , two former LDA officials and the then chief minister Punjab Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was also nominated in the reference. However, the bureau had not arrested the other accused yet and it was a discriminatory step, he added.

At this stage, the court observed that it would take up the matter on Wednesday while adjourning further hearing.

The court asked petitioner's counsel to continue his arguments on the next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that LHC had previously rejected two petitions filed by Mir Shakil and his wife challenging arrest and physical remand of Mir Shakil. The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal eachin Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab,in violation of the exemption policy in 1986.

