Lahore High Court Adjourns Hearing Of Model Town JIT Case

Mon 07th December 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of petitions against a new joint investigation team (JIT), formed to probe the 2014 Model Town incident.

The seven-member bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petitions filed by former Punjab police inspector Rizwan Qadir and constable Khurram Rafiq, facing trial in the Model Town incident.

At the outset of proceedings, Advocate General Punjab (AGP) Ahmad Awais and others appeared before the bench.

The chief justice observed that Punjab chief minister had appeared before the bench in April 2019 and assured that AGP Ahmad Awais would not appear in the cases related to Model Town inquiry and some other law officer would represent the provincial government.

Chief Justice asked AGP Ahmad Awais as to how he appeared before the bench despite the assurance by the chief minister.

To which, AGP Ahmad Awais replied that he resigned from the office in 2019 and a new advocate general was appointed. Ahmad Awais stated that he has been appointed again and the previous orders were no more applicable.

At this, the chief justice asked the AGP to get in writing from the chief minister whether he would represent the provincial government or some other counsel, adding that the bench would then decide future course. Subsequently, the bench adjourned further hearing and also sought attested record of second JIT.

The petitioners had submitted that a judicial inquiry and a JIT had already investigated the 2014 firing incident.

A three member bench had suspended a notification for formation of a new JIT probing Model Town incident, by a two, one majority vote, on March 22, 2019,stated the petitioners.

