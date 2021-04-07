Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of NAB plea for bail cancellation of Maryam Nawaz till April 28

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for bail cancellation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, till April 28.

The court adjourned the hearing after a NAB prosecutor requested for granting time to read the reply filed by the PML-N vice president to the petition and filing replication.

The division bench headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Safraz Dogar heard the petition, whereas prosecutors Chaudhry Khaliquz Zaman and Faisal Bukhari represented the bureau during the proceedings.

The NAB authorities had filed the petition for bail cancellation of Maryam Nawaz, stating that she was misusing the concession of bail.

The bureau submitted that the PML-N leader attempted to hamper proceedings pending against her through action of attacking regional NAB office on August 11, 2020. It was further submitted that the respondent was openly threatening the institutions including the judiciary, in public congregations, media talks and tweets.

Thus, she was causing hatred and contempt against the government and state institutions which was tantamount to sedition, the bureau added.

The bureau pleaded with the court for cancellation of bail as the respondent obstructed the process of law, challenged the writ of government and ridiculed the judiciary.