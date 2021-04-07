UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Adjourns Hearing Of NAB Plea For Bail Cancellation Of Maryam Nawaz Till April 28

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:23 PM

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of NAB plea for bail cancellation of Maryam Nawaz till April 28

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for bail cancellation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, till April 28

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for bail cancellation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, till April 28.

The court adjourned the hearing after a NAB prosecutor requested for granting time to read the reply filed by the PML-N vice president to the petition and filing replication.

The division bench headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Safraz Dogar heard the petition, whereas prosecutors Chaudhry Khaliquz Zaman and Faisal Bukhari represented the bureau during the proceedings.

The NAB authorities had filed the petition for bail cancellation of Maryam Nawaz, stating that she was misusing the concession of bail.

The bureau submitted that the PML-N leader attempted to hamper proceedings pending against her through action of attacking regional NAB office on August 11, 2020. It was further submitted that the respondent was openly threatening the institutions including the judiciary, in public congregations, media talks and tweets.

Thus, she was causing hatred and contempt against the government and state institutions which was tantamount to sedition, the bureau added.

The bureau pleaded with the court for cancellation of bail as the respondent obstructed the process of law, challenged the writ of government and ridiculed the judiciary.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz April August 2020 Muslim Media Government Court

Recent Stories

China's Xi Urges EU to Act Independently in Light ..

3 minutes ago

US Olympic Committee Does Not Rule Out Politics as ..

3 minutes ago

Zimbabwe expecting tobacco boom in 2021

3 minutes ago

Shazia Marri expresses concern over Khaqan, Maryam ..

3 minutes ago

Three held for possessing illegal weapons

6 minutes ago

US Navy Sets Goal of 100% COVID-19 Vaccinations of ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.