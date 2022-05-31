UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Adjourns Hearing Of Petitions For Removal Of Hamza Shehbaz Till June 1

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 07:26 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of petitions for the removal of Hamza Shehbaz as chief executive of the province till June 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of petitions for the removal of Hamza Shehbaz as chief executive of the province till June 1.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petitions filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and others.

During the hearing, Barrister Ali Zafar continued his arguments on behalf of PunjabAssembly Speaker.

Ali Zafar was still on his legs when the court adjourned further hearing till June 1.

