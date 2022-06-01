Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of petitions against election of Hamza Shehbaz till June 6

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of the petitions against the election of Hamza Shehbaz as chief executive of the province till June 6.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petitions filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, MPAs of Pakistan Tehreejk-e-Insaf (PTI) and others.

Barrister Ali Zafar concluded his arguments on behalf of the speaker of the Punjab Assembly, during the proceedings on Wednesday. The chief justice directed PTI's counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique to advance his arguments on the next date of hearing.