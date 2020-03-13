Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of plea for proceedings against doctors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday adjourned hearing of an application for proceedings against doctors for allegedly violating the court order.

The court adjourned the matter after a law officer on behalf of the government sought time for filing the reply.

Justice Jawad Hassan heard the civil miscellaneous application filed by the Judicial Activism Panel (JAP), a public interest litigation firm.

The court had sought a draft of the Punjab Medical Teaching Institutions (PMTI)- (Reforms) Bill and other details from the government.

The petitioner had submitted that, during the earlier proceedings, the court had directed doctors to avoid any call for strike and restrained them from staging any protest in any hospital, warning that such an act would be tantamount to contempt.

However, doctors and paramedics were again on roads against the bill, it added.

It prayed that a report on steps taken for compliance with orders passed by court's single bench in November last year be placed on record. It also called for initiation of appropriate proceedings against those who violated the orders by holding strikes or causing blockageof roads.

The application was filed in a pending petition against doctors strike in the wake of the bill.