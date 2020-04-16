Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of plea for opening private schools offices

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of a petition seeking temporarily opening of private schools' administration offices, enabling them to collect fee and pay salaries to teachers and employees, till April 17.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition moved by Kashif Ali for the purpose.

A law officer on behalf of provincial government appeared before the court and submitted a reply in response to court directions. He argued that the petition was not maintainable and requested for its dismissal.

However, the bench noted that the government should devise a policy to redress the grievance as it was an important matter.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the matter till April 17 after the law officer sought time for seeking instructions.

The petitioner had pleaded that around 20 million children studied in private schools of Punjab which had been closed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. He pointed out that due to the closure of schools, their administration was unable to collect fee from students and pay salaries to teachers and employees. The petitioner requested the court to allow private schools to open their offices. He also submitted that the Punjab government had not issued any policy on the issue.