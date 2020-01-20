UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Adjourns Nawaz Petition For Removal Of Name From ECL

Lahore High Court adjourns Nawaz petition for removal of name from ECL

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday adjourned hearing of a petition, filed by former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif challenging inclusion of his name in the exit control list (ECL), for an indefinite period of time

The bench comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad heard the petition.

At the start of proceedings, Nawaz Sharif's counsel submitted that his client was still under treatment in the United Kingdom whereas his medical reports had been submitted to the LHC registrar office twice in compliance with the court orders.

In response to a query, the counsel submitted that his client would immediately come back after being declared fit by doctors.

However, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Ishtiaq A Khan mentioned that Nawaz Sharif's medical reports had not been provided.

He submitted that the court had, on Nov 16, allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for a period of four weeks whereas the period had already expired.

The AAG submitted that now he (Nawaz) was roaming around (in London) and eating burgers in restaurants.

To which, Nawaz Sharif's counsel raised objection on the remarks about his client by the law officer.

At this, Justice Chaudhry observed that the law officer should restrict himself to the law point in the court.

Subsequently, the bench asked the AAG for filing response over Nawaz Sharif's medical reports and adjourned further hearing for an indefinite period of time. The bench observed that after reviewing the reports, the government could adopt further legal course, if required.

Nawaz Sharif, through the petition, had challenged inclusion of his name in the ECL and the condition imposed by the Federal government for removing the same.

