UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Adjourns Petitions Against CM Hamza's Election Till June 29

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Lahore High Court adjourns petitions against CM Hamza's election till June 29

A Lahore High Court (LHC) five-member bench on Tuesday adjourned hearing of appeals against Hamza Shehbaz's election and oath-taking till June 29

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) five-member bench on Tuesday adjourned hearing of appeals against Hamza Shehbaz's election and oath-taking till June 29.

The bench, headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, heard the appeals, filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs including Sibtain Khan.

During the proceedings, the bench observed that it wanted to decide the matter today (Tuesday) and directed the PTI counsel and provincial law officer to appear at 12pm after taking instructions. The bench asked them to assist on the point that if the Punjab Assembly session was reverted to April-16 position and again polling was held for election of the chief minister, then how the crisis could be avoided.

The bench observed that if the session was summoned again, then the same presiding officer would hold the polling, which conducted it on April 16.

To which, the PTI counsel submitted that the polling held under the deputy speaker had also been challenged.

At this, the bench observed that the deputy speaker would hold the election, as the LHC had given a decision on the matter and the same had not been challenged.

Punjab Advocate General Shahzad Shaukat sought one-day time, during the proceedings, saying that time was required as he had to brief the chief minister on the issue.

The PTI counsel submitted that the petitioners had challenged the election of Hamza Shehbaz.

To which, the bench observed that if the petition was allowed, then what would be the situation.

The PTI counsel expressed apprehensions on holding of elections in the presence of Hamza Shehbaz in office. He submitted that at least 10-day time should be given for the election. He submitted that the situation could not be reversed as 25 members had been de-notified whereas the LHC had given verdict on five reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly.

The bench observed that after excluding 25 members, the presiding officer had to judge who had the majority. If the election was held, then the votes of de-notified members would not be counted, it added.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan observed that the Supreme Court had given the verdict that the votes of the dissident members would not be counted and the court could order implementation of the verdict.

The bench observed that the PTI counsel was seeking 10-day time so that the notification of reserved seats could be issued. If the notification is issued, then the new MPAs could not cast their votes, it added.

However, the PTI counsel contended that the new MPAs could cast their votes.

The court observed that if the position of April 16 was restored, and any one party gets majority, then the other could move a no-confidence motion, which would not create any constitutional crisis.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned further proceedings till June 29.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Chief Minister Lahore High Court Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Same April June Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

President for market research to assess demand for ..

President for market research to assess demand for graduates of Arts, Literature

6 minutes ago
 ICT Police launches crackdown against amateur driv ..

ICT Police launches crackdown against amateur drivers, motorcyclists

1 minute ago
 Millennium Education wins Ed-TECH Award 2022

Millennium Education wins Ed-TECH Award 2022

1 minute ago
 At least 49 inmates die in Colombia prison riot an ..

At least 49 inmates die in Colombia prison riot and fire

1 minute ago
 Language dept to promote Urdu in remote areas: DG

Language dept to promote Urdu in remote areas: DG

1 minute ago
 SMC chalks out contingency plan to ensure cleanlin ..

SMC chalks out contingency plan to ensure cleanliness: Muhammad Ali

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.