Lahore High Court Adjourns Plea Against Alleged Occupation Of ETPB Land Till 24th

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 09:16 PM

Lahore High Court adjourns plea against alleged occupation of ETPB land till 24th

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a petition against the alleged occupation of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) land by Elite Force Training School till March 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a petition against the alleged occupation of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) land by Elite Force Training school till March 24.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the contempt petition filed by Muhammad Zakariya and others against the police for not evacuating the land of the ETPB allotted to them on lease.

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) director general, inspector general of police Punjab and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) additional director appeared before the court at the start of the proceedings.

To a court query, FIA additional director stated that the agency did not have the powers to launch investigations into alleged occupation of ETPB land by police.

However, ACE Director General Gohar Nafees submitted that the anti-corruption had powers to look into the matter and it would hold inquiry in this regard.

At this, the chief justice adjourned further hearing till March 24.

