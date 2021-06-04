Lahore High Court adjourns plea against delay in Lahore-Narowal road construction

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday adjourned hearing of a petition against undue delay in construction of Lahore-Narowal Road till June 8.

The court sought a report about funds reserved for the construction of road by the provincial government till the next date of hearing.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition filed by Shakargarh Bar Association.

Earlier, a deputy attorney general submitted a report about provision of funds to the provinces by the Federal government, in compliance with court orders on last hearing.

At this stage, the chief asked an additional advocate general Punjab about the steps taken by the provincial government for the construction of the road.

To which, the law officer replied that the provincial government had also reserved Rs 10 billion from its sources for construction of the road.

Subsequently, the court adjourned hearing of the petition till June 8 and sought a report about funds reserved by the provincial government for the road construction.

The bar association through a petition pleaded that Lahore-Narowal Road deteriorated rapidly but its construction project had not been completed so far despite its inauguration. It sought a direction for the authorities to complete the construction work without delay.