Lahore High Court adjourns plea against sale of blood plasma

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a petition against sale of blood plasma of recovered Covid-19 patients, for six weeks.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition filed by Advocate Arshad Virk.

At the start of proceedings, Secretary Specialised Healthcare Department Nabeel Awan and other officials concerned appeared before the court.

The court observed that the role of Blood Transfusion Authority was important but it appeared that no steps were being taken to make it functional.

The secretary admitted that Blood Transfusion Authority was not fully functional but he sought time for making the authority functional. He assured the court that the authority and licencing board would be made functional soon.

At this, the court adjourned further proceedings for six weeks and also sought record of authority's meetings since 2015.

The petitioner had stated that plasma of recovered coronavirus patients was being sold in violation of the relevant laws that prohibited the sale of blood. The petitioner pleaded with the court to impose a ban on the sale of plasma.