Lahore High Court adjourns pleas against Hamza oath-taking till 7th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) five-member bench Thursday adjourned hearing of intra-court appeals challenging an order of a single bench about the oath-taking of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, till June 7.

The bench, headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, heard the appeals, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs including Sibtain Khan and others.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan addressed Hamza Shehbaz's counsel Usman Mansoor and questioned whether the governor could look into or review the certificate, issued by the speaker, if the elections were controversial.

Whether the governor would be bound to administer an oath, he added.

The counsel argued that the governor was bound to administer the oath as he was not a judge. The governor did not have powers to review the matter, he added. He submitted that the governor was a representative of the Federal government and if there were two different parties in federation and province, then the governor would support his party. It is the reason that the governor had not been given such powers, he added.

Usman Mansoor was still on his legs when the bench adjourned further hearing till June 7.