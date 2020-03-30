UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Adjourns Pleas For Mir Shakil Release Till April 2

Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of post-arrest bail petitions for release of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in plots exemption case till April 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of post-arrest bail petitions for release of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in plots exemption case till April 2.

A division bench, headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, heard the petitions, filed by Mir Shakil and his wife, Shaheena Shakil.

During the proceedings, representing the petitioners, Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan pleaded with the court for immediate release of Mir Shakil. He submitted that a brother of the accused was on ventilator in a Karachi hospital, and the external breathing equipment would only be removed on his permission.

However, the bench noted that any family member could give permission for removing the ventilator.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned further proceedings till April 2 and directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for filing a reply to the bail petition, filed by Mir Shakil.

Earlier, a NAB prosecutor filed a reply to the petition, filed by Mir Shakil's wife at the start of the proceedings.

Mir Shakil was arrested by the bureau on March 12 in illegal plots exemption case.

The bureau had alleged that the accused obtained illegal exemption for 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town area of Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy.

