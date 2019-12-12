UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Adjourns Rana Sanaullah's Bail Plea Till 17th

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:34 PM

Lahore High Court adjourns Rana Sanaullah's bail plea till 17th

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of a bail petition, filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in a drug case, till Dec 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of a bail petition, filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in a drug case, till Dec 17.

The bench comprising Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad adjourned the petition without any proceedings due to lawyers' strike in the wake of Punjab Institute of Cardiology incident.

Rana Sanaullah, in the bail petition, submitted that the record of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) established his innocence and rejected the allegation of the prosecution narrated in the FIR.

Besides questioning the delay in registration of the FIR, he pleaded with the court to set aside the trial court orders and release him on bail.

On July 1, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials arrested Rana Sanaullah from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

The trial court had twice rejected the bail petition, filed by Rana Sanaullah in the case. However, the co-accused had been granted bail.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Faisalabad Lahore High Court Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Drugs Lawyers Rana SanaUllah Car July FIR From Court Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates Maritime Centre Of Excel ..

8 minutes ago

Emirates Touches down in Mexico City

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates College of Holy Quran at ..

36 minutes ago

Nargis quits showbiz industry, decides to work for ..

51 minutes ago

UAE among the fastest-growing nations: Kyrgyz Pres ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai CP meets General Network of Government Commu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.