Lahore High Court adjourns the hearing of MBS case till Nov 20

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Metro bus service (MBS) closure case till November 20.

Secretary Rawalpindi Transport Authority, Khalid Yameen Satti appeared before the court and requested the Court to give him time for submission of reply in the case.

The LHC Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf while hearing the petition adjourned the case and directed the officials concerned to submit the reply to the court on the next date of hearing.

Earlier Advocate Malik Saleh Muhammad had filed a petition in the LHC and pleaded that MBS which provided transport service to the residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad had been closed due to JUI-F sit-in the Federal capital.

It argued that around 30 to 40 thousands passengers including students , government and private officials daily traveled through MBS and due to closure of service it has become difficult for them to reach their destination in time.

The petitioner pleaded the court that as the constitution provides the rights of movement freely all over the country ,it was requested to order the authorities concerned to restore the suspension of MBS immediately.