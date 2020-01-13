Lahore High Court admits appeal regarding job quota for South Punjab in PPSC

A Lahore High Court division bench on Monday admitted an appeal filed by the Punjab government against a single bench order which nullified 20 percent job quota for south Punjab in Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court division bench on Monday admitted an appeal filed by the Punjab government against a single bench order which nullified 20 percent job quota for south Punjab in Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

The bench comprising Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Faisal Zaman heard the appeal and directed to continue status quo in PPSC. Addl. AG Shan Gul appeared on behalf of the Punjab government during the proceedings.

It may be added here that single LHC bench had cancelled the 20 percent quota for south Punjab in PPSC by considering it as unconstitutional.