UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Admits Appeal Regarding Job Quota For South Punjab In PPSC

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 09:16 PM

Lahore High Court admits appeal regarding job quota for South Punjab in PPSC

A Lahore High Court division bench on Monday admitted an appeal filed by the Punjab government against a single bench order which nullified 20 percent job quota for south Punjab in Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court division bench on Monday admitted an appeal filed by the Punjab government against a single bench order which nullified 20 percent job quota for south Punjab in Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

The bench comprising Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Faisal Zaman heard the appeal and directed to continue status quo in PPSC. Addl. AG Shan Gul appeared on behalf of the Punjab government during the proceedings.

It may be added here that single LHC bench had cancelled the 20 percent quota for south Punjab in PPSC by considering it as unconstitutional.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Punjab Job May PPSC

Recent Stories

UAE revive qualification hope with 2-0 win over DP ..

6 minutes ago

Samsung’s Family Hub Brings Food AI and Automati ..

25 minutes ago

Mayor Karachi inaugurates Gul-e-Dawoodi show

4 minutes ago

Russia Eyes Placing Earth Stations at Embassies in ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister directs PDMA, provincial adm ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister message on 8th death anniver ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.