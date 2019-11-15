(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Friday admitted petition, challenging inclusion of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name in exit control list (ECL) and condition imposed by the federal government for removing the same, for regular hearing after holding that it had jurisdiction to hear the matter

The court adjourning further hearing of the petition till Saturday (Nov 16) sought arguments from all parties.

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif.

At the outset of the proceedings, Additional Attorney General Pakistan Ishtiaq A Khan and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor submitted parawise comments to the petition in compliance of the court directions.

To which, the court allowed petitioner's counsel Amjad Pervaiz to read the comments and adjourned further hearing for one hour.

Later, as the bench resumed proceedings, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz submitted that the petition was maintainable while responding to objections raised by the government in parawise comments.

He argued that since power of attorney on behalf of Nawaz Sharif had been filed, therefore, objection of cause of action was not valid.

Responding to territorial objections, he submitted that the Lahore High Court was empowered to hear the matter in the light of superior court judgments. He submitted that if a person living in the province was affected from decision of federal government or federal institution then he could approach the provincial high court for redressal of his grievance as per judgments in LPG Association and Pervaiz Musharaff cases.

At this, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi asked that who recommended for placing Nawaz Sharif's name on the ECL.

It appears from the letter that NAB Islamabad made the recommendation but a copy of the same was also forwarded to NAB Lahore, Amjad Pervaiz told the court, adding that the NAB through a recent report had told the government that since Nawaz Sharif's name had been placed on the ECL, therefore, it did not have further role in the matter and now it was sole prerogative of the government.

Amjad Pervaiz further argued that as per Article 199 of the constitution, the Lahore High Court had jurisdiction for hearing the matter.

However, additional attorney general defending the government's stance argued that every case had different merits. He submitted that except Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, Nawaz Sharif's cases were heard in Islamabad and Islamabad High Court granted bail to him. Therefore, only Islamabad High Court had the jurisdiction for hearing the matter, as per judgments of Aqeel Karim Dhedhi and other cases, he added.

He mentioned that the Apex Court granted six weeks bail to Nawaz Sharif but did not allow him to travel abroad. He further submitted that conditions imposed by the government were based upon the judgment of Islamabad Accountability Court, therefore, it could be assailed in the Islamabad High Court only.

To which, Amjad Pervaiz mentioned that NAB Lahore filed Avenfield reference against Nawaz and others, therefore, the Lahore High Court had the jurisdiction.

Subsequently, the bench reserved the verdict on maintainability of the petition for some time but later, admitted the petition for regular hearing while holding that it had jurisdiction in the matter. The bench observed that it would take up the matter on Monday.

However, Amjad Pervaiz requested the court to fix it for Saturday as it was an extra-ordinary matter.

At this, the bench held that it would hear the matter on Saturday and adjourned further hearing.