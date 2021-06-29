The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday again rejected a written apology of SP Operations (Sadar) Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti over misleading the court in a land grab case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday again rejected a written apology of SP Operations (Sadar) Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti over misleading the court in a land grab case.

The court observed that SP would not be pardoned till he admits his mistake in writing.

The court adjourned further hearing till Wednesday and summoned the SP again.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition filed by a citizen against police's illegal occupation of his land.

SP Operations (Sadar) Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti along with his counsel appeared before the court at the start of the proceedings.

The chief justice remarked that SP would only be pardoned if he admits his mistake.

To which, SP's counsel replied that career of his client would be affected.

To a court query, a law officer submitted that the SP could be punished up to three months through summary trial.

The SP could also be punished till the rising of the court, he added.

At this stage, SP's counsel sought unconditional apology from the court and sought another opportunity.

To this, the chief justice noted that he had given many chances earlier and summoned the SP to rostrum. The court further observed that the SP not only misled the court but also harassed petitioner and his family.

However, the SP refused to admit that he misled the court.

Subsequently, the court rejected his apology and adjourned further hearing till Wednesday.

The other day, the chief justice had lashed out at the SP for misleading the court in the matter and also admonished Township SHO Akmal Khalid for visiting the petitioner at his residence apparently to harass him.