Lahore High Court Allows LWMC To Use Vehicles Of Albayrak, OZ Pak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:38 AM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday allowed Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to use vehicles of Albayrak Turizm and OZ Pak, Turkish contractors, till further orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday allowed Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to use vehicles of Albayrak Turizm and OZ Pak, Turkish contractors, till further orders.

The division bench headed by Justice Shahid Jamil Khan passed the orders while hearing an appeal filed by the LWMC against single bench orders.

The appellant's counsel argued before the bench that the LWMC had given a contract of carrying out cleanliness operations of the city to Albayrak Turizm and OZ Pak but they stopped the operation on December 10, 2020. Resultantly, the LWMC took the vehicles into custody, he added.

He submitted that a LHC single bench ordered for return of the vehicles and allowed the contractors to carry out cleanliness operations till December 31.

He submitted that the contract had expired on December 31 whereas the vehicles used by the contracts were property of the LWMC. He submitted that the company was facing difficulties in carrying out the operations due to non-use of the vehicles.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the single bench orders and issue directions for return of vehicles in possession of contractors.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, allowed LWMC to use the vehicles and adjourned further proceedings.

