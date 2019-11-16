UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Allows Nawaz Sharif To Travel Abroad For Four Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 11:17 PM

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Saturday allowed former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for a period of four weeks, subject to furnishing of undertakings by him and his brother Shehbaz Sharif

"Nawaz Sharif is granted one-time permission to travel abroad as interim arrangement for four weeks and will come back when certified by the doctors that he has regained his health and is fit to travel back to Pakistan", the court observed.

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem observed that these orders were being passed in view of the urgency of the matter, while suspending conditions imposed by the government for removing Nawaz Sharif's name from ECL.

The court, admitting the petition for regular hearing, observed that it would hear the matter in the third week of January 2020.

Shehbaz Sharif, through the petition, had challenged inclusion of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name in the exit control list (ECL) and the condition imposed by the Federal government for removing the same.

