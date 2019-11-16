UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Allows Nawaz, Shehbaz To Travel Abroad For Four Weeks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 08:59 PM

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Saturday allowed former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad for a period of four weeks, subject to furnishing of undertakings by them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Saturday allowed former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad for a period of four weeks, subject to furnishing of undertakings by them.

However, the bench observed that the period could be extended on the advice of doctors.

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem observed that these orders were being passed in view of the urgency of matter, while allowing a civil miscellaneous application in the main petition, filed by Shehbaz Sharif.

The court, admitting the main petition for regular hearing, observed that it would hear the matter in the third week of January 2020.

Shehbaz Sharif, through the petition, had challenged inclusion of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name in the exit control list (ECL) and the condition imposed by the Federal government for removing the same.

