UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Allows PPP To Hold Meeting At Liaqaut Bagh On Dec 27

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 07:53 PM

Lahore High Court allows PPP to hold meeting at Liaqaut Bagh on Dec 27

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday allowed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to hold a meeting at Liaquat Bagh to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday allowed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to hold a meeting at Liaquat Bagh to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

During the course of proceedings on a petition of the PPP against the district administration's refusal for permission to hold the meeting, LHC's Justice Malik Shahzad Khan observed that it was the duty of law enforcement agencies to provide security to the participants of the meeting.

The Rawalpindi district administration had refused to give permission to the PPP for holding the rally, citing security concerns.

PPP leader Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a gun and suicide attack at Liaquat Bagh after addressing a public meeting on December 27, 2007.

Related Topics

Suicide Attack Prime Minister Lahore High Court Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Rawalpindi Bagh Pakistan Peoples Party December Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Shah Rukn-e-Alam Urs from Jan 1

2 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Libyan Charge d'Affaires Discus ..

2 minutes ago

Qasim Khan Suri inaugurates NADRA Sahulat Centre a ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan war caused 100,000 civilian casualties in l ..

2 minutes ago

Masood Khan Lauds APHC Efforts And Its Unnerving S ..

18 minutes ago

Modi creating war-like situation to divert attenti ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.