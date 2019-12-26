Lahore High Court allows PPP to hold meeting at Liaqaut Bagh on Dec 27

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday allowed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to hold a meeting at Liaquat Bagh to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto

During the course of proceedings on a petition of the PPP against the district administration's refusal for permission to hold the meeting, LHC's Justice Malik Shahzad Khan observed that it was the duty of law enforcement agencies to provide security to the participants of the meeting.

The Rawalpindi district administration had refused to give permission to the PPP for holding the rally, citing security concerns.

PPP leader Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a gun and suicide attack at Liaquat Bagh after addressing a public meeting on December 27, 2007.