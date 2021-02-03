Lahore High Court allows transgender to take part in exam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday allowed a transgender to take part in Punjab Public Service Commission's (PPSC) examination for the post of lecturer.

The court directed transgender Fayyazullah to re-submit the application to the commission for the purpose.

Justice Faisal Zaman Khan passed the orders on a petition filed by transgender Fayyazullah challenging the recruitment policy for the posts of lectures.

At the outset of proceedings, the court questioned counsel for PPSC as to why the commission did not accept the application of Fayyazullah for the post of lecturer.

To this, the counsel replied that only males and females were eligible for the posts. However, the commission did not have objection if the Higher education Department (HED) allowed it, he added.

A section officer on behalf of HED stated that the department did not have any objection and Fayyazullah's application was being accepted as a female.

Subsequently,the court allowed Fayyazullah to take part in the examination and directed her to re-submit the application for the purpose.

Fayyaullah had submitted an application for the post of urdu lecturer to the PPSC following an advertisement for the purpose. However, she submitted that the commission rejected her for being transgender and it was said that only males and females could apply for the post.

She submitted that there was no room for transgenders in the present recruitment policy of PPSC and HED, which was a discriminatory act. She argued that the impugned policy was a violation of fundamental rights as well as transgender protection act. She requested the court to set aside the policy.