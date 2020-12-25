UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Announces Honorarium For Christian Staffers On Christmas

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:28 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has announced honorarium for all the Christian employees of the Punjab judiciary on the occasion of Christmas.

According to the LHC press release issued here on Thursday, Rs 8.5 million would be given to 840 Christian officers and employees serving in the LHC and Punjab district judiciary.

An additional registrar, 7 Multan bench employees, 28 Rawalpindi bench employees and 4 Bahawalpur bench employees were included among the 105 recipients of the Christmas honorarium. Similarly, in the district judiciary of the Punjab, three civil judges and 693 employees will get Christmas honorarium.

On the occasion, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan wished all Christian officers and employees and their families a Merry Christmas.

