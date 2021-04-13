Lahore High Court appoints 8 successful candidates as civil judges-cum-magistrates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Tuesday appointed eight successful candidates, on recommendations of examination committee, as civil judges-cum-magistrates in grade-17.

The LHC examination committee had recommended the candidates on basis of a written test and a viva exam held for the recruitment.

The appointees are: Sadia Alim, Shahid Nadeem, Sarmad Saleem, Sofia Ashraf, Namra Saleem, Zeeshan Ahmad, Muhammad Touseef and Muhammad Ali Khan.