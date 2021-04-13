Lahore High Court Appoints 8 Successful Candidates As Civil Judges-cum-magistrates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:08 PM
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Tuesday appointed eight successful candidates, on recommendations of examination committee, as civil judges-cum-magistrates in grade-17
The LHC examination committee had recommended the candidates on basis of a written test and a viva exam held for the recruitment.
The appointees are: Sadia Alim, Shahid Nadeem, Sarmad Saleem, Sofia Ashraf, Namra Saleem, Zeeshan Ahmad, Muhammad Touseef and Muhammad Ali Khan.