UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Appoints 8 Successful Candidates As Civil Judges-cum-magistrates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:08 PM

Lahore High Court appoints 8 successful candidates as civil judges-cum-magistrates

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Tuesday appointed eight successful candidates, on recommendations of examination committee, as civil judges-cum-magistrates in grade-17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Tuesday appointed eight successful candidates, on recommendations of examination committee, as civil judges-cum-magistrates in grade-17.

The LHC examination committee had recommended the candidates on basis of a written test and a viva exam held for the recruitment.

The appointees are: Sadia Alim, Shahid Nadeem, Sarmad Saleem, Sofia Ashraf, Namra Saleem, Zeeshan Ahmad, Muhammad Touseef and Muhammad Ali Khan.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Sofia Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Sharjah Public Library announces Ramadan timings

32 minutes ago

Biden, Putin Discuss Further Dialogue on Strategic ..

35 seconds ago

Biden Invites Putin to Hold Meeting in Third Count ..

39 seconds ago

Burkina ex-president Compaore to be tried for pred ..

4 minutes ago

Police arrest Mufti Kifayat Ullah

4 minutes ago

Top French chef Yannick Alleno plots post-Covid re ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.