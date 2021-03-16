Lahore High Court Bar Association condemns incident of ink throwing on SAPM

The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Tuesday condemned the incident of ink throwing by PML-N workers on Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill in the court premises

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Tuesday condemned the incident of ink throwing by PML-N workers on Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill in the court premises.

While addressing a press conference along with other office bearers, LHCBA President Maqsood Buttar said that the high court was a sign of protection and no political party should carry such an act in court premises. "We condemn the incident as it is a negative act," he added.

He said that important decisions would be made about appointments of judges in the Lahore High Court (LHC), Islambad Lawyers chambers' issue and amendments in Civil Procedure Code (CPC) in lawyers convention to be held by the bar on March 27.

Buttar said that the issue of shortage of judges in the LHC had turned into a serious situation. He said that at present, only 38 judges were working in the LHC against the sanctioned strength of sixty. He said that the litigants were facing problems due to shortage of judges. "We demand that vacant slots of judges should be filled immediately," he added.

While condemning demolition of chambers of lawyers in Islamabad, he said that Punjab Bar Council, Lahore Bar Association and lawyers from across the province had been invited to the convention.