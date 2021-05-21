Lahore High Court Bar Association condemns Israeli aggression

Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Friday passed a resolution condemning Israeli aggression in Gaza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Friday passed a resolution condemning Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The resolution demanded immediate stopping of atrocities while expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The resolution also demanded to get the occupied areas of Palestine vacated.

The resolution was passed in a general house meeting, which was presided over by the LHCBA President Muhammad Maqsood Buttar.

Addressing the meeting, the LHCBA president condemned the Israeli atrocities in Palestine. He said that Muslim and peaceful countries should play their role to end the atrocities.

LHCBA Secretary Mohsin Abbas, Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Owais, Dr Kaleem Javed, SCBA Human Rights Committee Chairman Sabtain Akhtar Bukhari, Advocate Azam Chohan, Advocate Allah Bukhsh Leghari and others also addressed the meeting.

They condemned the Israeli atrocities on Palestinian people while questioning international community's silence over the issue. They demanded immediate stopping of aggression in Gaza and urged the Muslim countries to act jointly for the purpose.

Later, the lawyers took out a rally to GPO Chowk.